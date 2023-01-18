Print

Loras College announces Fall 2022 Dean's List

DUBUQUE — Loras College has announced the names of students who achieved Dean's List status for the 2022 fall semester.

Bellevue: Teona Richman, Zachary Roeder, Lauren Sieverding, Maura Tracy

Camanche: Eric Kinkaid

Clinton: Katelyn Matthew

Lanark, Illinois: Samantha Fink

Maquoketa: Abraham Michel, Noah Nabb, Destiny Schwartz

Preston: Jessen Weber

Rock Falls, Illinois: Matthew Marcum

Wheatland: Hunter Rickels

Frias named to the Fall 2022 BSC President's Honor Roll

BISMARCK, N.D. — Jilberto Frias, Morrison, Illinois, has been named to the President's Honor Roll for the Fall 2022 semester at Bismarck State College.

Local students named to SNHU President's List

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University has released its Fall 2022 President's List. Local students on the list are Christopher Atkinson of Clinton; Nichole Schuldt of Sterling, Illinois; and Joshua Wheeler of Erie, Illinois.

Upper Iowa University announces Fall 2022 Dean's List

FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean's List for the 2022 Fall Semester. Included on the list are:

Charlotte: Maria Schultheis

Clinton: Cassidy Balk, Lauren Demotta, Kathryn Jaeger, Kaitlin Jewell

DeWitt: Madison Cousins, Hannah Payne

Long Grove: Laura Vannorsdel

Wheatland: Christina Schnede

