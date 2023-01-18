Loras College announces Fall 2022 Dean's List
DUBUQUE — Loras College has announced the names of students who achieved Dean's List status for the 2022 fall semester.
Bellevue: Teona Richman, Zachary Roeder, Lauren Sieverding, Maura Tracy
Camanche: Eric Kinkaid
Clinton: Katelyn Matthew
Lanark, Illinois: Samantha Fink
Maquoketa: Abraham Michel, Noah Nabb, Destiny Schwartz
Preston: Jessen Weber
Rock Falls, Illinois: Matthew Marcum
Wheatland: Hunter Rickels
Frias named to the Fall 2022 BSC President's Honor Roll
BISMARCK, N.D. — Jilberto Frias, Morrison, Illinois, has been named to the President's Honor Roll for the Fall 2022 semester at Bismarck State College.
Local students named to SNHU President's List
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University has released its Fall 2022 President's List. Local students on the list are Christopher Atkinson of Clinton; Nichole Schuldt of Sterling, Illinois; and Joshua Wheeler of Erie, Illinois.
Upper Iowa University announces Fall 2022 Dean's List
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean's List for the 2022 Fall Semester. Included on the list are:
Charlotte: Maria Schultheis
Clinton: Cassidy Balk, Lauren Demotta, Kathryn Jaeger, Kaitlin Jewell
DeWitt: Madison Cousins, Hannah Payne
Long Grove: Laura Vannorsdel
Wheatland: Christina Schnede
