Clarke announces Dean's List
DUBUQUE — Clarke University has announced 191 students earned a spot on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Bellevue: Giana M. Michels
Clinton: Emily M. Manemann
Delmar: Kaedynce Stevens
La Motte: Cole A. Swartz
Maquoketa: Axel A. Carlson, Pete K. Carlson, Jori A. Heinrich, Montana A. Lafrenz, Jordan L. Turney
Morrison, Illinois: Peyton A. Tegeler
Monmouth College releases Dean's List
MONMOUTH — Monmouth College has released its Dean's List for fall 2022. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students needed to take at least 3.0 academic credits while maintaining a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
Local students include Shay Hafner of Sterling, Illinois; Samantha Hartman of Chadwick, Illinois; Eathan Long, Alivia Palicki and Kyler Pessman, all of Fulton, Illinois.
Lange graduates from Bradley University
PEORIA, Ill. — Delmar native Kelsey Lange graduated with an MSN, Family Nurse Practitioner, from Bradley University in the Fall 2022 semester. Lange was among over 300 students who earned degrees.
