Loras College announces Spring 2023 Dean's List

DUBUQUE — Several local students have been named to Loras College's Dean's List for the 2023 spring semester. 

Bellevue: Teona Richman, Lauren Sieverding, Maura Tracy

Camanche: Eric Kinkaid

Clinton: Katelyn Matthew

DeWitt: Morgan Machovec, Elaina Schroeder

Maquoketa: Abraham Michel, Noah Nabb, Destiny Schwartz

Miles: Coby Johnson

Morrison, Illinois: Laney Edgeton, Tyson Smith

Mount Carroll, Illinois: Reese Miller

Preston: Jessen Weber

Wheatland: Hunter Rickels

Erie student participates in summer research at Carthage

KENOSHA, Wis. — Brett VanDeWostine of Erie, Illinois has been selected to participate in the 2023 Summer Undergraduate Research Experience at Carthage College. VanDeWostine is conducting research into Patterns in Political Polarization with Professors Haley Yaple and Landon Gauthier.

Illinois Wesleyan announces Spring 2023 Dean's List

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year consisted of 731 students from 30 states and 29 countries. The following local students were named to the list: Cassie Osborn of Morrison, Illinois; Liana Rosenstiel of Pearl City, Illinois; Nick Simester of Sterling, Illinois. 

