Loras College announces Spring 2023 Dean's List
DUBUQUE — Several local students have been named to Loras College's Dean's List for the 2023 spring semester.
Bellevue: Teona Richman, Lauren Sieverding, Maura Tracy
Camanche: Eric Kinkaid
Clinton: Katelyn Matthew
DeWitt: Morgan Machovec, Elaina Schroeder
Maquoketa: Abraham Michel, Noah Nabb, Destiny Schwartz
Miles: Coby Johnson
Morrison, Illinois: Laney Edgeton, Tyson Smith
Mount Carroll, Illinois: Reese Miller
Preston: Jessen Weber
Wheatland: Hunter Rickels
Erie student participates in summer research at Carthage
KENOSHA, Wis. — Brett VanDeWostine of Erie, Illinois has been selected to participate in the 2023 Summer Undergraduate Research Experience at Carthage College. VanDeWostine is conducting research into Patterns in Political Polarization with Professors Haley Yaple and Landon Gauthier.
Illinois Wesleyan announces Spring 2023 Dean's List
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year consisted of 731 students from 30 states and 29 countries. The following local students were named to the list: Cassie Osborn of Morrison, Illinois; Liana Rosenstiel of Pearl City, Illinois; Nick Simester of Sterling, Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.