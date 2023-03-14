Students named to Illinois Wesleyan University's Fall 2022 Dean's List
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year consisted of 757 students from 28 states and 28 countries.
Local students named to the list are Cassie Osborn of Morrison, Illinois; Cole Faivre of Polo, Illinois; and Nick Simester of Sterling, Illinois.
Fall 2022 Dean's List announced at Millikin
DECATUR, Ill. — Millikin University has announced its Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. They include Gretchen Gould of Sterling and Joey Huizenga of Fulton, Illinois.
Students named to Fall 2022 Dean's List at Wisconsin Lutheran College
MILWAUKEE — Students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College's Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
Faith Ottens, of Fulton, and Sergio Garcia Castro, of Sterling, are on the list.
UW-Platteville announces Dean's List
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean's List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2022 semester. Students from the area on the Dean's List include:
Albany, Illinois: Madison Whitmore
Bellevue: Julia Penniston
Erie, Illinois: Riley Redell
Preston: Grace Trenkamp
Rock Falls, Illinois: Madison Arickx and Jacob Oltmans
Savanna, Illinois: Zoe Barnes
Sterling: Genea Garza
Local students receive academic honors
DES MOINES — The following students have received academic honors for the Fall 2022 term at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines.
Amelia Sieverding, of Bellevue, was named to the President's List and Annelise Dickinson and Madeleine Metzger, both of Clinton, were named to the Dean's List.
