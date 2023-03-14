Education digest logo

Students named to Illinois Wesleyan University's Fall 2022 Dean's List

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year consisted of 757 students from 28 states and 28 countries.

Local students named to the list are Cassie Osborn of Morrison, Illinois; Cole Faivre of Polo, Illinois; and Nick Simester of Sterling, Illinois.

Fall 2022 Dean's List announced at Millikin

DECATUR, Ill. — Millikin University has announced its Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. They include Gretchen Gould of Sterling and Joey Huizenga of Fulton, Illinois.

Students named to Fall 2022 Dean's List at Wisconsin Lutheran College

MILWAUKEE — Students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College's Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.

Faith Ottens, of Fulton, and Sergio Garcia Castro, of Sterling, are on the list.

UW-Platteville announces Dean's List

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean's List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2022 semester. Students from the area on the Dean's List include:

Albany, Illinois: Madison Whitmore

Bellevue: Julia Penniston

Erie, Illinois: Riley Redell

Preston: Grace Trenkamp

Rock Falls, Illinois: Madison Arickx and Jacob Oltmans

Savanna, Illinois: Zoe Barnes

Sterling: Genea Garza

Local students receive academic honors

DES MOINES — The following students have received academic honors for the Fall 2022 term at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines.

Amelia Sieverding, of Bellevue, was named to the President's List and Annelise Dickinson and Madeleine Metzger, both of Clinton, were named to the Dean's List.

