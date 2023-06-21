Students named to Dean’s list at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Jean Medenblik, of Savanna, Illinois, has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2023 semester. Medenblik is a Letters & Science undergraduate.
Hogan awarded Phi Kappa Phi Literacy grant
BATON ROUGE, La. — Sarah Hogan, of Delmar, was recently awarded a 2023 Literacy Grant from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Hogan is one of 12 recipients nationwide to receive the award.
The $2,500 grant will be used to support Add a Book!. Add a Book! will enhance the endeavors of the Jackson County Campaign for Grade Level Reading, facilitating the achievement of one of the organization’s objectives: ensuring easier access to books.
Every month, books are provided to children at the satellite Women, Infant, and Children nutrition clinic by volunteers from Maquoketa First United Methodist Church, and this initiative aims to support them with a steady supply of books. Furthermore, the grant will empower the Campaign for GLR to sustain the Well Child Exam Book project in county medical clinics, where children receive a book during each of the nine scheduled well-child exams, complemented by age-specific reading strategy fliers for parents.
Central College students named to Dean’s List
PELLA — Local students named to Central College Spring 2023 Dean’s List include Abby Determan of Camanche; Shanna Hudson of Morrison, Illinois; Riley Packer of Erie, Illinois; Tiffany Smith of Fulton, Illinois; Avery Woods of Long Grove; and Benjamin Crist of Galena, Illinois.
Quincy University releases Spring 2023 Dean’s List
QUINCY, Ill. — Quincy University released its Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Christian Czarny of Morrison, Illinois was named to the list.
Students named to Clarke University Dean’s List
DUBUQUE — Clarke University’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours. Local honorees include:
Bellevue: Giana M. Michels
Clinton: Alijah T. Dopson, Emily M. Manemann
DeWitt: Hannah E. Palzkill
Delmar: Klair Simmons, Kaedynce Stevens
Fulton, Illinois: Sydney L. Norman
LaMotte: Cole A. Swartz
Maquoketa: Pete K. Carlson, Jori A. Heinrich, Gina Laughlin, Christian J. Prull and Jordan L. Turney
Morrison, Ill.: Peyton A. Tegeler
Pretz awarded degree from The University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Angela Pretz, of Clinton, has earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Alabama.
Dykstra is honored on 2023 Spring Dean’s List
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Jay Dykstra of Fulton, Illinois, is among the 1,300 students honored on the Lewis University Dean’s List for the 2023 Spring Semester. Dykstra is studying aviation administration at Lewis University College of Aviation Science Technology.
Saint Mary’s College names Dean’s List
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Aaliyah Jones of Mount Carroll, Illinois, has been named to the Saint Mary’s College Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.
UW-Stevens Point undergraduates honored for scholastic achievement
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,000 undergraduate students for attaining high grade-point averages during the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Katherine Henson, a sophomore from Morrison, Illinois, earned Highest Honors.
Mediacom awards $1,000 scholarship to Northeast senior
GOOSE LAKE — Mediacom Communications announced the selection of Cenady Soenksen, a senior at Northeast High School, as a recipient of the company’s World Class Scholarship program. The $1,000 scholarship recognizes the Goose Lake resident for excellence in leadership and academics.
“As a technology company, Mediacom understands how important it is to invest in future leaders like Cenady Soenksen,” said Mediacom Area Operations Director Beau Hicks. “I’m proud that our company supports talented local students with scholarship support. We congratulate all graduates in the Class of ‘23, and particularly acknowledge Cenady for her outstanding achievements.”
Upper Iowa University announces 2023 Spring Dean’s List
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University announces the Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade-point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
Students named to the list include Ethen Doty of Lanark, Illinois; Ashlynn Richardson, Cassidy Balk, Samantha Dann, Lauren Demotta, Kathryn Jaeger, Kimberly Kenworthy and Kaitlin Jewell, all of Clinton; Jennifer Langley of Camanche; Kearston Norman of Fulton, Illinois; Christina Schnede of Wheatland; Maria Schultheis of Charlotte; Laura Vannorsdel of Long Grove; Jadin Witt of Camanche; and Hannah Payne and Gwendolyn Rhodes of DeWitt.
University of Dubuque Spring Academic Dean’s ListDUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the Spring Semester 2023 Academic Dean’s List:
Bellevue: Trey Daugherty, Kailey Miller, Maxwell Moldt, Alexis Ploessl, Makinlee Roeder
Bryant: Camryn Kelter, Hailey Smith
Clinton: Lyssa Lehmkuhl, Trey McAleer, Heather McClimon, Valerie Spooner, Abigail Temple, Cody Teshak
DeWitt: Kaitlyn Frick, Lex Hinke, Emily Swanson
Lost Nation: Autumn Sedgwick
Maquoketa: Kyler Beidler, Megan Mead, Nathan Specht
Mount Carroll, Illinois: Hannah Bauch
Preston: Dana Carlson, RaeAnn Carlson, Lexee Stoll, Kelsey Yaddof
Savanna, Illinois: McKenna Sullivan, Riley Sullivan
Central College honors Megan Muur with Academic Award
PELLA — Megan Muur, from Morrison, Illinois, received the C.A. & Frances L. DeBruin Award at Central College. Muur is a major in the Class of 2023.
Augustana College announces 2023 commencement participants
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College recognized 624 participants at the college’s 163rd commencement ceremony. Those recognized included Ella Aldridge from Fulton, Ill., Brie Bennis from Delmar; Titus Jilderda from Mount Carroll, Ill.; Abbigail Jones from Rock Falls, Ill.; Madison Knutsen from Clinton; Joshua O’Brien from Sterling, Ill.; Morgan Perry from Clinton; Patricia Plachno from Polo, Ill.; Zaina Rumbolz from Sterling, Ill.; and Jason Smith from Lost Nation.
Morningside University announces May and summer 2023 graduates
SIOUX CITY — Two hundred undergraduate students and 247 graduate students graduated from Morningside University on May 13 at the commencement ceremony at Elwood Olsen Stadium on Morningside’s campus. The May and summer 2023 graduates include:
Charlotte: Hailey Eberhart
Clinton: Alec Anderson, Alicia Elmore, Allison Gandrup, Keitha Kjergaard
LaMotte: Megan Capesius
Trinity Christian College announces Spring 2023 Dean’s List
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, released the college’s Dean’s List for Spring 2023. Anika Wicker of Morrison, Illinois, was named to the list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.