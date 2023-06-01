French graduates from University of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Matthew French, of Camanche, graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Sioux Falls. French and over 400 students were celebrated during the spring commencement ceremony May 21.
Local students graduate from St. Ambrose University
DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University congratulates more than 600 students who received their academic degrees during spring commencement ceremonies at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK. The following local students earned degrees:
• Sydney Leu, of Clinton, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Art + Design
• Aidan Lewis, of Clinton, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
• Adriana Gonzalez, of Clinton, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice
• Meredith Mentzer, of DeWitt, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice
• Kayla Lampe, of DeWitt, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education
• Jenna Saad, of Erie, Illinois, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education
• Alexandra Birks, of DeWitt, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English
• Conner Williams, of Clinton, graduated with a Master of Science in Exercise Physiology
• Michelle Marcos, of Clinton, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Forensic Psychology
• Madison Jargo, of Preston, graduated with a Master of Science in Language Pathology
• Cole McClary, of Fulton, Illinois, graduated with a Master of Science in Language Pathology
• Nikita Smith, of Clinton, graduated with a Master of Science in Language Pathology
• Ian Walker, of Clinton, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
• Taylor Cavanaugh, of Clinton, graduated with a Doctoral degree in Occupational Therapy
• Rebecca Alexander, of Chadwick, Illinois, graduated with a Doctor of Occupational Therapy in Occupational Therapy
• Richard Capella, of Clinton, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Social Work
Thede graduates from Minnesota State University, Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. — Taylor Thede, of Maquoketa, earned a bachelor of science degree in dental hygiene from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Pegram earns degree from Wake Forest
CLINTON — Elizabeth Pegram, granddaughter of Erika Hansen, of Clinton, graduated summa cum laude from Wake Forest University with a bachelor of arts degree.
Dobish graduates from Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jaxon Dobish, a resident of Lanark, Illinois, was among over 700 students who graduated from Bob Jones University. Dobish graduated with a AS in Business.
