Fry Graduates from Graceland University
LAMONI — Graceland University has announced the Fall 2020 graduation list.
Shannon Fry of Erie, Illinois, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
UW-Stevens Point undergraduates honored
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,600 undergraduate students for attaining high grade-point averages during the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade-point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Local students who received honors include:
Erie, Illinois: Alexis Verkruysse, a senior, Highest Honors.Fulton, Illinois: Hannah Pannell, a senior, Highest Honors.
Morrison, Illinois: Kaleb Banks, a senior, Honors.
Prophetstown, Illinois: Kyle Behrens, a senior, High Honors.
Norman named to Calvin Dean's List
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sadie Norman has been named to the Fall 2020 Deans’ List at Calvin University.
The Dean's List honors students who have earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average in their fall semester classes and have maintained at least a 3.5 GPA over their university careers.
Olivet Nazarene releases Fall 2020 Dean's List
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Olivet Nazarene has announced students named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List. Local students include Sara Norman of Fulton, Illinois, and Julia Cooper, of Tampico, Illinois.
To qualify for inclusion on the Dean's List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale.
Clarke Announces Fall 2020 Dean's List
DUBUQUE — The following area students were named to the Dean's List at Clarke University for the Fall 2020 semester. The list recognizes full-time undergraduate Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Local students include:
Bellevue
Emma Kelchen
Giana Michels
Rebecca Schroeder
Camanche
Kirsten Franks
La Motte
Alexis Curler
Andrew Swartz
Maquoketa
Jordan Turney
Morrison, Illinois
Lauren Vos
Steel named to fall 2020 dean's list at Culver-Stockton
CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College recently recognized 201 students on its Dean's List for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester.
Calisa Steel of Erie, Illinois, was named to the list.
Students on the dean's list have earned between a 3.5 and 3.99 grade-point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.
Brainerd participating in Central's Career Kickstarter Program
PELLA — Jacob Brainerd, of DeWitt, is one of 43 Central College students participating Jan. 11-15 in the college's Career Kickstarter program, a free, one-week program offered during winter break that offers micro-internship opportunities and the opportunity to explore potential career paths. Brainerd is completing a micro-internship with Your Clear Next Step.
Morningside announces December 2020 graduates
SIOUX CITY — Thirty-three Morningside College students graduated with bachelor’s degrees and 78 students earned graduate degrees in December 2020.
Local graduates are:
Charlotte: Alexandra Dickey, Master of Arts in Teaching.
Clinton: Megan K. Anderson, Master of Arts in Teaching; and Krystal J. Haskell, Master of Arts in Teaching.
Maquoketa: Amy J. Bean, Master of Arts in Teaching.
UT Martin names local student to fall semester Chancellor's List
MARTIN, Tenn. — The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Fall 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.
Eric K. Dunn, of Clinton, is named to the list, with an Honors designation.
