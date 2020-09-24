CLINTON — Local candidates running for two seats in the Iowa House of Representatives shared how they plan to tackle multiple issues, including school funding, at a recent candidate forum.
Iowa House District 97 Rep. Norlin Mommsen, a Republican from DeWitt, said state legislators are trying to narrow the student inequity portion of school funding. He noted at one time there was a $175 difference in supplemental state aid between what certain districts received in aid. The legislators have narrowed the gap two or three years in a row, Mommsen noted. It was narrowed $10 this year, he added.
Mommsen added one of the goals of the Legislature is to pass school funding within 30 days of when Gov. Kim Reynolds releases her budget. That way, the school districts know what they have to work with, Mommsen said.
“When I’ve spoken with school boards and superintendents, they want to know as quick as possible so that uncertainty is gone and they put their budget together,” Mommsen said. “Because there’s a time clock ticking for them when they have to have that certified by the state. The Legislature lately has been doing a very good job of making the 30 days, trying to get as much funding as possible.”
Iowa House District 98 Rep. Mary Wolfe, a Democrat from Clinton, said she does not believe the Legislature has passed legislation within 30 days in any of the past four years.
Wolfe said school districts say they need at least 3% to stay even with the cost of inflation. For the last four years, since the Republicans took control of the Iowa House, Senate and Governor’s Office, legislators have consistently underfunded allowable growth, Wolfe claimed. She noted an average increase of about 1.8%, which she said does not even keep up with inflation.
“For our rural schools, it’s even more important because we are competing with Des Moines and Cedar Rapids and Council Bluffs and places where arguably more young people, young professionals, would want to live and work and grow a family,” Wolf said. “So our teachers, our administrators they need the funding to be able to offer new teachers an attractive package.“
Republican Joma Short is running against Wolfe for the Iowa House District 98 seat. Short said legislators are doing a good job with funding schools. She noted this year’s 2.3% increase in school funding.
“If you put me in office, I will ensure that our students get what they need,” Short said. “Now I can’t promise fictitious numbers. You can’t pull money out of the air. I feel like there has been an unfair pin or slant like ‘Oh, we don’t fund schools. We don’t fund schools.’ But we do. We’ve been funding schools.“
Democrat Ryan Zeskey, running against Mommsen in Iowa House District 97, noted education received an increase of at least 3% in 32 of 38 years prior to 2011. Starting in 2011, the increase started showing up at 2%, he noted. He said a 3% increase is the minimum to match the costs of inflation. School districts have been denied a 3% increase in nine of the last 10 years, Zeskey said.
“I’m for the teachers,” Zeskey said. “I’m for increasing the budget and finding a way come hell or high water to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.