MILWAUKEE — Grace Dornbush, of Clinton, a senior, has been named to the Wisconsin Lutheran College's dean's list for the spring 2020 semester. She is a graduate of Clinton High School.
To be eligible for dean's list, a student must carry a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.
Wisconsin Lutheran College is an independent Christian college grounded in the liberal arts and located on the border of Milwaukee and Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
Johnson named to honor roll at Culver-Stockton
CANTON, MO. — Culver-Stockton College recently recognized 114 students on its honor roll for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.
Megan Johnson, of DeWitt, was named to the list.
Students on the dean's list have earned between a 3.2 and 3.49 grade-point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.
Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Steel named to president's list at Culver-Stockton
CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College recently recognized 160 students on its president's list for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.
Calisa Steel of Erie, Illinois, was named to the list.
Bergerhouse, Kuhlemeir earn degrees
MONMOUTH, Ill. — Two local students have met the requirements for graduation at Monmouth College. They are Carly Bergerhouse of Albany, Illinois, who graduated with Cum Laude honors, and Sharon Kuhlemier of Erie, Illinois.
