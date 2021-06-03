Education digest logo

ORANGE CITY — Michelle Evers of Clinton was among 129 graduate students who were awarded a Master of Education degree from Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies May 8.

Glenn Van Ekeren, a 1974 graduate of Northwestern College who is president of Vetter Health Services, gave the commencement address.

Evers graduated with a master’s degree in special education.

Determan named to Dean’s List at Luther College

DECORAH — Dylan Determan, a Luther College junior of Camanche, has been named to the 2021 Spring Dean’s List.

UW-Madison announces spring’s Dean’s List

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year. Local students named to the list are Alexandria Swain of Bellevue, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List; and Lauren Humphreys of Sterling, Illinois, School of Education, Dean’s List.

French named to USF Spring 2021 Dean’s List

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Matthew French of Camanche was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ Spring 2021 Dean’s List. French is majoring in Sports Management.

