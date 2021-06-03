ORANGE CITY — Michelle Evers of Clinton was among 129 graduate students who were awarded a Master of Education degree from Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies May 8.
Glenn Van Ekeren, a 1974 graduate of Northwestern College who is president of Vetter Health Services, gave the commencement address.
Evers graduated with a master’s degree in special education.
Determan named to Dean’s List at Luther College
DECORAH — Dylan Determan, a Luther College junior of Camanche, has been named to the 2021 Spring Dean’s List.
UW-Madison announces spring’s Dean’s List
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year. Local students named to the list are Alexandria Swain of Bellevue, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List; and Lauren Humphreys of Sterling, Illinois, School of Education, Dean’s List.
French named to USF Spring 2021 Dean’s List
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Matthew French of Camanche was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ Spring 2021 Dean’s List. French is majoring in Sports Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.