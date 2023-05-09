DUBUQUE — Seven soon-to-be graduates of area high schools and members of DuTrac Community Credit Union have been awarded scholarships through DuTrac’s 2023 Academic Scholarship Program.
Jena Edwards, daughter of Dan and Sharon Edwards and a Central DeWitt High School senior, is among the recipients. Edwards plans to attend Iowa State University and pursue a major in finance.
In addition, Edwards was selected from over 280 applicants for one of eight $2,000 Iowa Credit Union Foundation Warren A. Morrow Memorial Scholarships.
The other six $1,000 scholarship recipients are:
• Serena Brokaw, who is graduating from Monticello High School. Brokaw plans to attend The University of Northern Iowa to pursue a double major in biology and nursing.
• Andrew Day, who is a graduating from Senior High School in Dubuque. Day plans to attend Loras College to pursue a major in computer science.
• Kyra Howieson will graduate from Senior High School in Dubuque. Howieson plans to attend The University of Iowa to pursue a major in biomedical engineering.
• Dontayvia Kirk, daughter of Kelsey Sagers, will be graduating from Davenport Central High School. Kirk plans to attend Baylor University, Waco, Texas, to pursue a major in biochemistry with plans for earning a medical degree.
• Mia Maiers is graduating from Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville. Maiers plans to attend The University of Iowa to pursue a major in business analytics and information systems.
• Briley Miller is a graduate of Maquoketa High School, Maquoketa. Miller plans to attend Iowa State University to pursue a major in animal science.
Any DuTrac member who is a graduating senior and has an account in good standing is encouraged to apply for one of the scholarships available through DuTrac’s Scholarship Program. The announcement of DuTrac’s 2024 Scholarship Program will occur soon. Visit regularly for more details. In addition, those interested in the 2024 Scholarship program are encouraged to reference local media sources and school guidance counselors for application guidelines.
