CLINTON — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges announced on Wednesday the resignation of Chancellor Sonya J. Williams due to personal reasons.
Williams had been appointed to the position in June 2022. EICC includes Clinton, Scott and Muscatine community colleges.
“We acknowledge the contributions she has made during her short tenure,” EICC Board of Trustees President Bob Gallagher stated in a press release. “We thank Dr. Williams for her service and wish her the best on her future endeavors.”
The release also said that the Board has appointed Muscatine Community College President and Vice Chancellor for Student Development Dr. Naomi DeWinter as temporary acting chancellor.
Over the next month, the Board will go through the process of evaluating candidates and appointing an interim chancellor. Following the appointment, the Board will review processes, gather stakeholder input, and seek best practices for a comprehensive search for the next permanent chancellor.
EICC’s fall semester is scheduled to begin Aug. 21.
“Changing lives and building communities is the heart of our mission and our commitment to students remains steadfast,” DeWinter said. “I look forward to [continuing] to work with our dedicated faculty and staff to deliver high-quality education and training that prepares a skilled workforce and provides equitable access to higher education.”
For more information on the leadership change and chancellor search, visit EICC.edu/leader
