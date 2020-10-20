CLINTON — Four Eastern Iowa Community Colleges faculty and staff members were recently recognized with the college’s Emeritus Award.
The award was presented to retired and retiring individuals who exemplified service to students and the community during their years with the college.
Those recognized were employed with EICC’s Clinton, Muscatine and Scott community college campuses and other locations. The recipients include:
Barb Hixon: Hixon served more than 30 years as a biology instructor at Scott Community College. Teaching primarily human anatomy and physiology courses, Hixon prepared generations of students for success in various health and allied health programs. Equal to her contribution as a biology instructor, were her contributions as a faculty mentor.
“Barb was always willing to work with new faculty, many of whom have never taught before,” said Angie Ghrist, SCC biology instructor. “Thanks to Barb’s expertise and generosity, the tradition of quality instruction in the biological sciences at EICC will continue long after her departure.”
KAREN VICKERS: Vickers served Clinton Community College in a variety of roles for 35 years, 23 of those as the college’s president, providing vision, leadership and direction to the college’s credit and non-credit programs and student development services. She also dedicated her time and talents as vice chancellor for academic leadership and vice chancellor for student development. Her professionalism, empathy, and commitment to improving all aspects of the college helped build the culture and the recognition of being a Top Iowa Workplace for many years.
“Her career at Clinton Community College exemplifies outstanding service to students, staff, faculty, the college, the district and the community,” said Gina Bielski, CCC communication instructor and department coordinator. “Karen’s presence on campus is missed since she retired, but her hard work and endearing example will be carried forward in the many lives she has improved.”
DEB GOODALL: Goodall served more than 30 years in EICC’s Continuing Education Department, both as CE program manager and dean, demonstrating outstanding service and bringing many “firsts” to the department. For example, she led a comprehensive program review process, resulting in the implementation of an online registration system and restructuring of the department, as well as forged transformative community partnerships.
“As a leader, she has been open-minded and willing to listen to others’ perspective before making final decisions,” said Lauri Eich, associate director of CE Operations. “She has always felt it imperative to contribute any way possible to the organization, whether on the many committees she served, volunteering to help with EICC staff or student events, or just working endlessly to ensure we offer quality training to our community at a reasonable price.”
ROB LIPNICK: Lipnick served 17 years as an art instructor at Scott Community College, bringing life to the walls of the campus and inspiring hundreds of students with his passion, knowledge and local partnerships with Quad-City art organizations, such as the Figge Art Museum. In addition, he shared his teaching knowledge and expertise as the Humanities Department chairman, taught several unique Honors courses, maintained his own art studio and launched SCC’s “The Read” Art Gallery in the library, curating five shows each year.
“He has left us an inheritance of beautiful student art pieces and a legacy for continuing his mission of mentoring students and others in the appreciation of all types of art,” said Jan Weis, Disability Resources and Honors co-coordinator.
