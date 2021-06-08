DAVENPORT — Six Eastern Iowa Community Colleges faculty and staff members were recently recognized with the college’s Emeritus Award.
The award was presented to retired and retiring individuals who exemplified service to students and the community during their years with the college.
Those recognized include both faculty and staff, and were employed at EICC’s Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community College campuses and other locations. The recipients include:
• Alan Campbell served 35 years as the associate director for Marketing and Communications, providing vision, creativity and leadership to all of the EICC’s marketing efforts. In addition to his contributions to EICC, Campbell has advanced the profession of community college marketing in both Iowa and across the entire country as a 30-year member of the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations and former president of the national organization.
• Jonathan Ikoba served 27 years with Scott Community College as an Economics and Global Studies instructor, sharing his knowledge and strength of character in the classroom and beyond. Described as a man of “great integrity and heart,” Ikoba also served as a leader and mentor to faculty as the Social Sciences Department Coordinator and on a variety of institutional committees. A forward thinker with a thirst for knowledge, he is an expert in developing learning strategies and community initiatives with a lasting impact.
• Marcia Larson made it her mission to help students succeed, serving for more than 15 years with Clinton Community College as an academic advisor, the co-chair of the Retention Committee and the Disabilities Resource coordinator. An advocate for removing barriers to student success, she was instrumental in the creation of the CCC Cupboard to reduce food insecurity for students, helped develop a program to provide bus passes and gas cards to those in need, and took it upon herself to become the “guru” in many areas of the college.
• Gale Roeder served 46 years in the college’s Continuing Education Department, retiring as the manager of CE Community Programming. During her decades-long career, she mastered the ability to continually innovate and build new relationships at a pace that can only be described as “super-human.”
• Peggy Thoms exemplified EICC’s commitment to a culture of high aspirations and expectations by prioritizing student success during her 20-plus years as a Psychology instructor for Clinton Community College. One of the first to embrace hybrid-teaching models, Thoms quickly adapted to new technology and developed a challenging but supportive learning environment where students flourished. Outside the classroom, she was an active member of numerous campus and district committees, including the Professional Development Committee, Faculty Association representative and LEAP Assessment Goals Committee, to name a few.
• Kathy Sunderbruch served more than 35 years as an English instructor at Muscatine Community College, challenging and inspiring students to reach their full potential. Beyond her work in the classroom, she was also an active ally of “All Kinds of People,” a G-L-B-T student organization, and the founding member of the AKOP book club.
For more information, visit eicc.edu/emeritus
