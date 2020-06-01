CLINTON — From now through the end of June, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ Continuing Education Department is offering an opportunity to enroll in 10 different online classes, absolutely free.
The college is hoping this will especially help those people experiencing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These are full-length classes designed to help people learn a new skill and update their resume.
The college partners with the nationally recognized educational company ed2go to offer a large catalog of short-term online classes. These 10 classes are the same kinds of classes that normally cost more than $100 each.
The 10 classes include:
· Creating Web Pages
· Creating WordPress Websites
· Fundamentals of Supervision and Management
· Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search
· Keys to Effective Communication
· Managing Customer Service
· Marketing Your Business on the Internet
· Personal Finance
· Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring
· Individual Excellence
These are self-paced classes, allowing people to move as quickly, or slowly, as their personal schedule allows.
The free classes are open to everyone, no qualifications needed. People can register for as many classes as they want. Deadline for registering is June 30.
To register, go to eicc.edu/freececlass or call 1-888-336-3907.
