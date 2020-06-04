CLINTON — The move of thousands of high school and college students to online education due to COVID-19 has illustrated the importance of augmented and virtual reality applications. That trend is expected to continue even after the pandemic has subsided, according to Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
EICC trains students for positions in the AVR field. Its intensive, short-term program provides training leading directly into the employment market.
Students curious about what AVR is all about and interested in learning more now have the opportunity to participate in a four-week Survey of Augmented and Virtual Reality summer class. Students completing the class can receive three college credits.
The college will host a Facebook Live information session at 6 p.m. June 11 to answer questions about the program and summer class. People can join in at facebook.com/easterniowacommunitycollege
This is a hands-on class in which participants create actual 3D models used in AVR projects, experience coding with C# and program with Amazon Sumerian.
The class begins June 29 and is delivered online using Zoom. Class times are from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
AVR is used extensively both in education and industry. It brings subjects alive, providing lab experiences for students who normally would only be able to read about them in a book or view in a video.
EICC’s AVR program trains students to create these virtual reality applications.
Those applications can be used by high school students in a biology lab, giving them the ability to virtually take apart and explore the many intricacies of the human body. Manufacturing employees can practice sometimes highly dangerous tasks without putting themselves at actual risk. Instructors can use AVR tools to provide specialized instruction from around the world.
For more information about the program or upcoming summer class, call the college at 1-888-336-3907.
