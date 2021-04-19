CLINTON - EICC’s Clinton, Muscatine and Scott community colleges are partnering with DREAM Iowa to provide scholarships in support of immigrant students pursuing higher education.
The DREAM Iowa Scholarship was established in 2018 and is granted by DREAM Iowa Inc (501c3), an organization focused on helping immigrants end generational poverty and gain financial freedom. The principal requirements for the DREAM Iowa scholarship are that the student be a high school senior or enrolled in college, demonstrate the spirit to overcome adversity and commitment to our immigrant communities.
“Access to education has been the foundation on which our nation’s community colleges were built,” said Naomi DeWinter, EICC’s Vice Chancellor for Student Development. “The college’s Foundations honor that important goal by partnering with DREAM Iowa to help students access higher education. Similarly, we partner with local LULAC chapters in Davenport, Muscatine and West Liberty, to match LULAC scholarships for students.”
Funds for these scholarships were raised through a combined effort from local immigrant businesses, community members and support from the participating colleges. EICC’s Foundations will contribute 100% matching funds towards student’s tuition up to $2,000 per campus, with each scholarship ranging between $500 and $1,000.
“DREAM Iowa is thrilled about this partnership we have forged with select Iowa colleges,” said Nilvia Reyes Rodriguez, Board vice president of DREAM Iowa. “The scholarship recipients we select every year truly embody the immigrant spirit. Reading their stories is profoundly inspirational, and we hope that by eliminating barriers, students are more equipped to achieve their dreams.”
Applications are due by May 1, 2021 and must include a brief essay, detailing how the student has overcome adversity and how they provide support to the immigrant community. The scholarship will be awarded in the fall semester. Students can easily apply online. For more information, including a link to the application, visit eicc.edu/dreamiowa or contact the college at:
- Clinton Community College: 563-244-7000.
- Muscatine Community College: 563-2888-6000.
- Scott Community College: 563-441-4000.
