DAVENPORT — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is introducing a new hands-on course titled, “Introduction to Core Construction Skills,” allowing participants to gain exposure in entry-level construction work and collect pre-apprenticeship training.
Beginning July 12, the five-week program is designed with Core Curriculum by the National Center for Construction Education & Research and is led by an instructor with more than 20 years of experience in residential and commercial construction.
Starting in the classroom, participants will learn the basics of construction safety, communication and employability skills, construction math, hand tools, power tools, construction drawing, rigging and material handling. Then, they’ll put their newfound knowledge to the test by assisting in a Habitat for Humanity, Quad Cities, home-build.
Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit housing organization that has served the local community since 1993. Operating in both Scott and Rock Island counties, the organization builds and renovates homes for families in need of decent and affordable housing. Since its beginning, the non-profit has built over 120 homes and helped families pay back more than $1.4 million in local property taxes.
Previous experience in the construction industry is not necessary to enroll; the course is open to individuals interested in entry-level work in the industry or pre-apprenticeship training. In addition, all basic construction equipment is provided and students will walk away with an OSHA 10-Hour Construction Safety Certification.
The course runs weekly, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., until Aug. 13 at the Blong Technology Center, 8500 Hillandale Road, Davenport. The cost is $2,995 and funding may be available to help pay for tuition. Register online at eicc.edu/construction
To learn more contact Sergio Mendoza, EICC Curriculum and Talent Manager for Transportation and Construction, at (563) 336-3412 or smendoza@eicc.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.