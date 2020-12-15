CLINTON — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges rejected the idea of building a central career and technology education center and settled on a cooperative with three locations.
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy told Clinton School Board members Monday that instead of building a central site for the CTE, EICC will provide career training at the Clinton Community College main campus with some classes at the CCC DeWitt and Maquoketa Centers.
EICC will ask voters to approve a bond referendum in March to help pay for the CTE facilities.
The Clinton County facilities will serve students in Clinton, Camanche, Northeast and Easton Valley school districts. EICC is willing to build a new facility if the schools can commit to at least 150 students in the nine program strands, DeLacy said.
Career Academies are programs offered by colleges to high school students for high school and college credit. Students earn industry-recognized postsecondary credentials and a substantial portion of Associate of Applied Science degrees from EICC before they graduate from high school.
Clinton already offers information technology, engineering technology, education and healthcare academies at CCC, DeLacy said, and will add automotive technology, welding, construction technology, agriculture and culinary to the new facility.
EICC had considered building a central site to accommodate the Clinton and Jackson County school districts that will be served by the CTE. DeLacy can't say he's unhappy that EICC decided to build the new CTE a mere two blocks from Clinton High School.
"[It] probably will serve us well," DeLacy said. Clinton students won't have to worry about travel time, but students in other districts in the county will.
Not all subjects will be offered at the Clinton site. To take CNC Machining or Business courses, students will have to attend the DeWitt or Maquoketa centers.
EICC also has career academies in Scott, Muscatine and Louisa counties, which Clinton County students will be able to attend. Transportation time will make those options more difficult for students, DeLacy said.
EICC needs 21 school districts in its region to approve the 28E agreement for the Regional Career and Technical Education Planning Cooperative, DeLacy said. A few superintendents are concerned about language in the agreement that would commit them to a 10-year financial obligation even if their enrollment declines or the district dissolves during that time.
The agreement was 99% complete, DeLacy said, but attorneys would probably make "a couple of tweaks to satisfy a couple of superintendents."
The agreement asks school districts to guarantee funding to EICCD/CCC for a pre-determined number of seats for 10 years. Each district accepts full financial responsibility for their students enrolled in career academies seven days after the start of the course. EICCD/CCC will reimburse the districts' instructor costs for courses taught by district instructors at the center.
The 28E agreement is contingent on EICCD obtaining financial commitments from all school districts involved and securing funding necessary to build and equip necessary facilities no later than September 2021.
The Clinton School Board approved the 28E agreement 6-0 Monday, with school board member Jenny Green abstaining.
