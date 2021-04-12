CLINTON — Eastern Iowa Community College's fall registration for new and current students is underway.
Students are encouraged to begin the registration process as soon as possible to provide them with a better chance to not only get the classes they want, but to get them at the times they want them.
EICC’s college transfer program allows students to complete their first two years of a four-year degree close to home. State universities and area private colleges work closely with EICC to ensure students completing their associate in arts degree at EICC will be able to easily transfer their credits.
The college also offers more than 30 career technology programs designed to allow students to directly enter the job market. The programs range from a semester in length to a full associate in applied science degree. Many even qualify for Iowa’s Last Dollar Program, which covers the cost of tuition in more than two dozen high-demand fields.
Financial aid is still available for the upcoming academic year. For the first time, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is also introducing a flat tuition rate for new, full-time students who enroll in on-campus classes this fall. That means students will only pay for the first 12 credit hours in which they enroll. Current students can get one free three-credit class this summer. All they have to do is enroll full time (12 credit hours or more) for this coming fall by June 1.
For students looking for increased flexibility, the college is offering four types of courses delivery options, including On-Campus, Lab-Based, Online and Live Online.
Online courses allow students to access the class anytime, anywhere, 24/7. Meanwhile, Live Online courses allow students to see and interact with their instructor and classmates in real time using Zoom, a video conferencing platform. Class is held during a specific day and time each week, providing the flexibility of attending class from home with the structure of face-to-face interaction.
For more information about starting classes, call 1-888-336-3907 or visit eicc.edu/fall2021
