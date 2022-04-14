CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Community College District has established a new timeline for the college’s Chancellor Search.
The Board of Trustees recently took action to extend the search for the next EICC chancellor after several of the finalists accepted other positions. The Eastern Iowa Community College District includes Clinton, Scott and Muscatine community colleges.
Applications will now be accepted through May 3. The Search Committee will review those applications and meet on May 11 to determine candidates for initial confidential interviews on May 18. At that time, they will recommend up to three additional finalists to the board for consideration.
The college anticipates finalists to visit EICC for interviews and forums during the week of June 6.
The Search Committee is composed of college faculty, staff and students, as well as the general public. The Association of Community College Trustees is also assisting in the national search.
Current EICC Chancellor Dr. Don Doucette announced earlier this year that he will be retiring in July. He has served as the district’s chancellor since 2011.
For more information, visit eicc.edu/chancellor.
