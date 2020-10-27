CLINTON — There’s a little time before Eastern Iowa Community Colleges' spring semester begins Jan. 19, but students are encouraged to register as soon as possible to ensure they get the classes they want at the times they want them.
Students can view the schedule of classes on EICC's website, and new students can begin registering as early as Nov. 10. Current students may register starting Nov. 2.
EICC offers a variety of options, including a college transfer program for students interested in completing a bachelor’s degree and more than 30 career programs for those wanting to enter directly into the job market. Courses can be taken online, in labs or on-campus.
The colleges’ technical programs range from advanced manufacturing and truck driving to nursing and business, with everything else in between. Many of these programs have been designated high-demand by the state of Iowa.
College transfer students are guaranteed their credits will transfer once they finish at EICC because of formal agreements with the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, University of Northern Iowa, St. Ambrose University, Western Illinois University and others who have signed with EICC.
New this year, 15 different Transfer Major Associate Degrees will also be available. The state’s community colleges and public universities joined forces to create these majors, enabling students to start taking classes required for their major while at EICC. The partner colleges and universities have all agreed on these classes, giving the courses their academic seal of approval.
Call 1-888-336-3907 to learn more and get answers to questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.