CLINTON — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is partnering with a national leader in tech education to deliver virtual STEAM camps with more than 20 courses in coding, app design, video game creation, virtual reality and digital arts.

The five-day camps are open to youths ages 6 to 14 and are scheduled from June to August. Taught by experienced instructors, each camp offers a morning or afternoon session lasting three hours. All camps are available via your computer and provide a fun, engaging way for kids to jump start their future in creative tech.

During each camp, students will benefit from Black Rocket’s six pillars of learning, including creativity, technology, make-it-yourself, peer learning, 21st-century skills and project-based activities. Most student-created games and computer-based projects created at the camps will be available to students at home through a secure Black Rocket website.

Courses include:

• 3D Game Design with Unity

• Battle Royale: Make Your First Fortnite Style Video Game

• Code Breakers

• Code Your Own Adventure! Interactive Storytelling

• Inventor’s League - Prototyping for the Future

• JavaScript Developer Jam

• Make Your First Video Game

• Minecraft Modders

• Minecraft Redstone Engineers

• Python Programmers

• ROBLOX Coders & Entrepreneurs

• ROBLOX Makers

• Video Game Animation

• YouTube Content Creators

• YouTube FX Masters

• Minecraft Designers

The cost for each camp is $169 and parents can register at eicc.edu/rocket.

For more information, email eiccinfo@eicc.edu or call 1-888-336-3907.

