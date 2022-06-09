CLINTON — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is partnering with a national leader in tech education to deliver virtual STEAM camps with more than 20 courses in coding, app design, video game creation, virtual reality and digital arts.
The five-day camps are open to youths ages 6 to 14 and are scheduled from June to August. Taught by experienced instructors, each camp offers a morning or afternoon session lasting three hours. All camps are available via your computer and provide a fun, engaging way for kids to jump start their future in creative tech.
During each camp, students will benefit from Black Rocket’s six pillars of learning, including creativity, technology, make-it-yourself, peer learning, 21st-century skills and project-based activities. Most student-created games and computer-based projects created at the camps will be available to students at home through a secure Black Rocket website.
Courses include:
• 3D Game Design with Unity
• Battle Royale: Make Your First Fortnite Style Video Game
• Code Breakers
• Code Your Own Adventure! Interactive Storytelling
• Inventor’s League - Prototyping for the Future
• JavaScript Developer Jam
• Make Your First Video Game
• Minecraft Modders
• Minecraft Redstone Engineers
• Python Programmers
• ROBLOX Coders & Entrepreneurs
• ROBLOX Makers
• Video Game Animation
• YouTube Content Creators
• YouTube FX Masters
• Minecraft Designers
The cost for each camp is $169 and parents can register at eicc.edu/rocket.
For more information, email eiccinfo@eicc.edu or call 1-888-336-3907.
