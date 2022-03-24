CLINTON - April is Community College Month, and to celebrate, the college is inviting the public to attend a class or two free of charge.
“Community College Month is a great time to connect with EICC,” said Paula Arends, Director of Workforce Innovation. “Throughout the entire month of April, we will offer an opportunity for our community to learn, be entertained, and possibly plant a seed for future career or life goals."
A wide range of classes are scheduled both in-person and live online using Zoom, with a number of times available. Each session will run anywhere from one hour to 90 minutes long.
A sampling of free classes includes:
· Intro to Delivering a Baby
· Furnace and Air Conditioning Tips for Better Comfort and Efficiency
· The Psychology of Change and Understanding Your Personality
· You Can Build a Website
· Magnetic Technology
· Spring Bicycle Maintenance
· Intro to Photogrammetry: Turning One-dimensional Items Into 3D Models
· Let’s Get “Shrimpy” – Learn to cook shrimp in the Culinary building
· Diesel Engine Basics
· Self-publishing Basics: Go From Blank Page to Published Author
To learn more and view a full list of free classes, visit //eicc.edu/freeclasses or call 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu
