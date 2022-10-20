CLINTON — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is bringing the community together to celebrate the grand opening of Clinton Community College’s Clinton Career Advancement Center from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24.
Community members are invited to listen to remarks from key stakeholders, enjoy a tour, and chat with instructors. Light refreshments and appetizers will be served.
Located across the street from the college’s main campus building, the 26,700- square-foot facility supports career and technical education training with multi-purpose laboratories, classrooms, faculty offices, and a large, common area. Programs offered at the Clinton Career Advancement Center include:
• Agriculture
• Automotive technology
• Construction technology
• Culinary
• Engineering technology
• Education
• Healthcare
• Information technology
• Welding technology
The facility will also serve area high schools through the college’s Career Academies. Career Academies provide high school juniors and seniors with the opportunity to explore desired career paths and receive college-level credits at no-cost, all while saving time and tuition.
Sixty-five percent of jobs in the Clinton area require education beyond high school. College officials say the new center will serve that skill gap.
“The Clinton Career Advancement Center will provide a platform for members of our community to become trained in the jobs that exist today,” said CCC President Brian Kelly. “This state-of-the-art facility is the realization of educators, industry, and community. We are excited to be bringing the latest technology and labs to help students pursue high-demand careers.”
The construction project is imagined by Studio 483 Architects and Estes Construction. Funding for the center was made possible thanks to strong support of district voters, with more than 70% voting in favor of a $40 million bond referendum in March 2021.
Parking is available onsite at 1210 11th Ave. South in Clinton.
For more information, visit eicc.edu/grandopening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.