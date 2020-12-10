CLINTON — One of the first plants spun into fiber thousands of years ago is making a comeback, and students enrolled in Muscatine Community College’s new Industrial Hemp Production Program have produced one of the state’s first crops.
In January 2020, hemp production became legal in the United States, with Iowa farmers able to grow up to 40 acres. This fall, MCC launched a new one-year diploma program designed to teach students how to grow, harvest, process and market industrial hemp. Anyone interested in learning more about this emerging industry is invited to a Facebook Live Info Session on Tuesday, Dec. 15 beginning at 5:30 p.m. For the link to join in, visit eicc.edu/hempinfo
Hemp is a versatile plant, perfect for small farms, those with an entrepreneurial spirit, or as an additional source of income on larger farms. Its uses include food from hemp seed, fiber from hemp stalks, and oil from the flowers and seeds. Products currently made with hemp include body care, textiles, insulation, paper, rope, molded plastics, animal bedding, paint, health food and more.
Students in the program complete three specific hemp-related courses, along with others already taught in the college’s long-established agriculture curriculum. Topics covered include rules and regulations governing the industry, growing stages of the plant from seed to harvest, and post-harvest processing.
Hemp offers the potential for significantly higher per-acre incomes for producers compared to corn and soybeans, and the industry as a whole is expected to see an explosion of growth. Hemp could also offer a realistic way to expand the family farm and be able to financially support additional family members.
For questions about the program, contact Industrial Hemp Instructor Shane Mairet at (563) 288-6024 or slmairet@eicc.edu, or visit eicc.edu/hempinfo to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.