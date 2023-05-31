CLINTON — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges has announced its anticipated Culinary Boot Camp, offering aspiring chefs the opportunity to learn the secrets of the kitchen from a seasoned culinary instructor.
Sessions will take place in June and July at Clinton Community College’s Clinton Career Advancement Center, 1210 11th Ave. South in Clinton.
The Culinary Boot Camp is designed to ignite a passion for all things cuisine and equip participants with essential culinary skills. Students will delve into sanitation, safety protocols, knife skills, cooking techniques, and the art of baking. Whether they dream of creating mouthwatering desserts or crafting savory masterpieces, this boot camp will provide them with the knowledge and confidence to excel in the kitchen.
Participants must be 12 years of age or older to take part in the Culinary Boot Camp. Proper attire, including a T-shirt, long pants, and closed-toe shoes, are required for all classes. Registration is $170, covering the cost of training and all necessary supplies.
Choose from one of the following sessions:
• Session 1: June 6, 7, 13, and 14 from 2–5 p.m. Register online.
• Session 2: July 12, 13, 19, and 20 from 2- 5 p.m. Register online.
For more information, call the college at 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu.
