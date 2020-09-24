CLINTON — Students still can register for classes at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. A new session begins Oct. 19 with an eight-week term ending in mid-December.
The old model of waiting to begin classes only at the start of a semester is long over. Starting at that traditional time doesn’t work for everyone. Students have far more commitments they are dealing with and they are looking for more options when committing to college.
Classes in the upcoming session meet for the same number of class hours as the traditional 16-week schedule, they’re just held in a more compact period of time.
The eight-week schedule is for people unable to begin classes in August and also work for current students who need to pick up an extra class to fill out their schedule. Financial aid is available.
As with 16-week classes, students have the option of face-to-face classes at the college, traditional online classes, or Live Online classes that use Zoom to meet online with a live instructor and fellow classmates.
To register go to eicc.edu/octoberstart, or for more information contact Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton, at 244-7000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.