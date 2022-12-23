CLINTON - The Supervisor Vacancy Committee has selected eight people it will consider to fill a seat on the three-member Clinton County Board of Supervisors.
Applicants under consideration to fill Tom Determann’s Supervisor seat include Dennis Lauver, Erin George, Jack Wenzel, Mike Brown, Ronald Mussmann, Stacey Bussie, Steve Cundiff and William Peart. Determann's resignation from the board will go into effect Dec. 31 as he prepares to be sworn into the Iowa House of Representatives on Jan. 9. He will represent Iowa House District 69.
Following discussion of how to proceed Monday, the Supervisor Vacancy Committee consisting of Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker, Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson, and Clinton County Recorder Scott Judd unanimously agreed to a motion for each committee member to individually interview each candidate rather than hold a public meeting at which the committee as a whole would interview the candidates as a group.
Although the committee agreed a group interview in public session would add transparency to the process, it would be a challenge to get everyone together during this time of year.
The Supervisor Vacancy Committee voted late last month to fill the Supervisor seat using the appointment process instead of having a special election. Van Lancker voted in favor of proceeding with a special election, but both Johnson and Judd voted in favor of the appointment process.
The chosen applicant will be appointed Jan. 4. That individual will then have 10 days from the date of their appointment to take the oath required to serve on the board.
Even though an appointment is to be made, residents of Clinton County may still petition for a special election by presenting 1,699 signatures to the Clinton County Auditor’s Office. The petition must be filed within 14 days after the notice of intent to appoint has been published or within 14 days after the appointment has been made, whichever comes later.
