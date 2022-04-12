CLINTON – A former Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce president, a Pulitzer Prize winner, two astronauts and founders of an arboretum are among the 2022 Clinton County Walk of Fame’s eight nominees.
The Clinton City Council on Tuesday night approved the slate of nominees that includes Julie Allesee, Humanitarian Acts; Frances and Robert Bickelhaupt, Humanitarian Acts; Marquis Child, Professional Achievements; Karen Ericksen (Schneider), Athletics; David Hilmers, Professional Achievement; Dale Gardner; Professional Achievement; and Wilhelm Koerner, Fine Arts.
As he presented the slate of nominees, Clinton County Hometown Pride Coach Francis Boggus told the council that Marquis was a Pulitzer Prize winner, and Ericksen is known as a standout basketball player from Wheatland who also played with the Harlem Globetrotters.
Allesee led both the Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce. She also served as a Ward 1 and Ward 2 representative on the Clinton City Council. The Bickelhaupts founded the Bickahaupt Arboretum in Clinton. Gardner and Hilmers, both of whom are astronauts with ties to Clinton County, and Koerner, an illustrator, round out the list.
They will be honored at an induction ceremony set for 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Eagle Point Lodge.
The Clinton County Walk of Fame project was created by the Clinton Hometown Pride Committee to offer residents and visitors an interesting and innovative way to showcase and appreciate the many historic individuals who planted their roots in Clinton County. The Committee also hopes the Walk of Fame will be inspirational, encouraging others to make a difference and to shed a positive light on Clinton County through their achievements.
Individuals are nominated in one or more of the following categories: Professional Achievement, Fine Arts, Military, Athletics, and Humanitarian Acts. Evaluation of the nominees is conducted by members of the Nomination Committee, with selection criteria including nominees’ achievements, impact on Clinton, and their ties to Clinton County.
Also, plaques honoring the seven Clintonians inducted into the 2021 Clinton County Walk of Fame are now in display at the city’s library.
The plaques will be displayed through April in the Clinton Public Library’s main lobby, 306 Eighth Ave. South. The 2021 Walk of Fame includes Felix Adler, Fine Arts; Duke Slater, Athletics; Russel Volckmann, Military; Artemus Gates Military; Charles Toney, Professional Achievement; Henry Langrehr, Military; and Linda Luckstead, Fine Arts.
