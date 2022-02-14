CLINTON — Ann Eisenman has been named the recipient of Clinton Community College's 2022 Connie Campbell Memorial Customer Service Award.
The award was created in memory of CCC employee Connie Campbell, of Camanche, who died in June 2006. The award honors a CCC employee whose work reflects the customer care that Campbell demonstrated daily, going above and beyond to give excellent internal and external service. The annual recognition was first awarded in 2007.
Eisenman joined Clinton Community College in 2002, and serves as assistant to the president and director of the Paul B. Sharar Foundation. In her role with the Sharar Foundation, Eisenman coordinates the annual awarding of scholarships to CCC students as well as other funds, including the High School Equivalency Testing (HiSET) tuition voucher grants, Opportunity grants, emergency book grants, educational grants for CCC employees, and other student assistance as needed.
She serves on various CCC and EICC committees and is the race director for the annual B-rrry Scurry 4-Mile Run that raises funds for scholarships.
Eisenman is engaged in the community, serving on the Clinton Herald Editorial Board, 1st Gateway Credit Union Board, Sawmill Museum Board, and is a member of the Clinton Kiwanis Club. She is a past recipient of the YWCA Women of Achievement award.
Nominations for the Connie Campbell Award are received from college staff and faculty. One nominator wrote of Eisenman, “Ann seeks to help all individuals she works with, from prospective and current students to co-workers and members of the public. She always has a smile and a greeting, and she remembers everyone’s names and details about them that shows she pays attention and cares about them.”
For more information about Clinton Community College, contact CCC at 244-7001 or visit www.eicc.edu.
