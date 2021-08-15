DES MOINES — Karee Harbe, of Eldridge, took second place in the Ladies Chicken-calling Contest at the Iowa State Fair Thursday.
Cindy Arbogast, of Ankeny, won first place, Sue McLeland, of Conrad, and Harbe each earned second place, and Brenda Freeman of Ames claimed third place.
The contest was part of Rural Americana Olde Tyme Competitions in Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall. A first prize of $5 and ribbons are awarded to each class.
