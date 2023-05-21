CLINTON - Republican presidential candidate and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson concluded a five-county, three-day tour in Iowa on Friday with a visit to Iowa AmVets Post 28 for a “Meet and Greet” hosted by the Clinton County Republican Central Committee.
“A president, his chief job is to bring out the best in America,” Hutchinson said. “We need a leader that brings out our national character and no area of the country demonstrates our national character more than Iowa.”
Hutchinson formally announced his 2024 campaign for president on April 26 in Arkansas. Since then, he’s become known for his willingness to criticize former U.S. President Donald Trump.
“One of the first things that I will do as president,” Hutchinson said, “is to make sure that we open up our federal lands again for leasing.”
In addition to gaining energy independence, he spoke in favor of reducing federal spending to give governors more say in programs such as Medicaid, reforming federal law enforcement, and reducing federal employment by 10%.
Hutchinson plans to address the security of the southern U.S. border in regard to Mexican cartels and the transportation of fentanyl into America.
He does not believe in restricting the Second Amendment and spoke in favor of restrictions against Chinese ownership of U.S. farmland.
“There’s not anyone,” he said, “in this race running for President of the United States that’s more experienced than me.”
Hutchinson’s second, and final, four-year gubernatorial term as allowed by Arkansas state law ended in January. Prior to that, he served as a U.S. attorney and congressman elected into the House in 1996. There, he served as one of the House managers prosecuting the impeachment case against former President Bill Clinton, starting in 1998.
He chaired the National Governors Association for one year, was elected to Congress for two terms, led the Drug Enforcement Administration under former President George W. Bush, and was an undersecretary in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
As participation within the party increases, Clinton County Republican Committee Chairman Tim Striley says he’s been in contact with every current campaign in an attempt to bring candidates to the voters.
“We’re interviewing the next President of the United States,” Striley says, “so we want to see them all.”
Coming up, the Committee will hold the annual hog roast at the end of July, followed by the group’s annual fall banquet.
For more information on Hutchinson, or to contribute to his campaign, visit ASA2024.com
