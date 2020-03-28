CLINTON — Clinton School District voters lined up at the Church of the Open Door on March 3 to decide a school bond issue. Voters knew what they wanted when it came to building or not building a new school.
Residents are a little less clear about the national presidential race.
Larry Howe, a former high school principal, guided students in Clinton for nearly 20 years. During his life, Howe voted for Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon and George H. W. Bush.
He’s voted for Democrats along the way too, he said. “It depends on the person.”
As the 2020 general election approaches, Howe is leaning toward the former vice president. “I’m kind of a [Joe] Biden guy right now,” said Howe. “I think we need to make sure we can vote [in] someone moderate.”
Howe is looking for a candidate that treats people with greater worth than Republican ideology does. “It’s a hard call,” said Howe. “I’m just not a Trump fan. He just doesn’t respect people.”
Government can’t work when no one on either side of the aisle respects one another, Howe said.
Impeachment proceedings didn’t change Howe’s opinion of President Donald Trump or legislators, he said. “I knew it was going to be a loss before it started.” The Senate had decided before the trial what its vote would be, he said.
Jamie and Joe Dawes aren’t sure who they’re going to vote for now that Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race. “I’m not a fan of Trump, but I’m also not a fan of Bernie [Sanders],” Jamie Dawes said. “I’d probably be more likely to vote for Biden.”
”I’m a moderate,” Jamie Dawes said. “I’m not a socialist.” Still, she’d like to have a president who is more diplomatic than the current resident of the White House.
”I’ve voted in every election,” Jamie said. “I’m not a huge fan of politics, but I know it matters.”
”I’m a little more conservative,” said Joe, but he tries not to get too involved in politics. His parents are extremely conservative, and his brother is extremely liberal, so family gatherings bring fireworks. Joe tries to stay out of the fray.
”We’re both against the health care plan that [Sanders] has planned,” Joe said. But the couple also doesn’t like that Trump is pushing for denial of insurance coverage for preexisting conditions.
”I think it’s going to be close,” Joe said of the 2020 race. He’s curious to see how things are going to turn out. “We don’t really want it to be Bernie. We would prefer it to be a Biden-Trump race.”
Democrats are so split right now, Joe isn’t sure what will happen. And he’s not sure how he’ll vote. “I wouldn’t like Biden either,” Joe said. “We were both on the Pete train.”
If the Democratic nominee were to choose Buttigieg as a vice president running mate, Joe and Jamie might be persuaded to vote Democrat.
“I’m not a Trump supporter at all,” said Mary Jaeger, “but I am a Republican.” After some thought, Jaeger decided that “Republican” didn’t accurately describe her political ideology. “I’m more of an Independent than a Republican.”
While Jaeger doesn’t want to vote for Trump, she’s not sure she won’t. “I want to see who’s going to run against him.” Jaeger won’t vote for Bernie Sanders, she said.
Michael Bloomberg is the only one who can beat Trump, Jaeger said. She was tempted to vote for him, but Bloomberg has since dropped out of the race.
The impeachment of the president didn’t impress Jaeger, and it didn’t change her political opinions. “I didn’t like the partisanship of it all. There weren’t good people on either side.”
Trump is “almost done,” said Jaeger. Democrats should have left him alone.
“I used to be Democrat mostly,” Jaeger said, “but as I got older and was in business, the Republicans were much more friendly to business.” Jaeger and her husband owned RJS Electronics before retiring.
Jaeger still sides with the Democratic party on issues such as gun control, she said.
“I voted for Trump in 2016. I will vote for Trump again this year,” said Clinton resident Bronson Mangler. “The economy’s straightening out is the biggest thing.”
Trump’s impeachment didn’t change Mangler’s opinion of Trump. “I thought it was a waste of 3 1/2 years and millions of dollars in taxpayer money.” The impeachment was the result of Democrats not accepting that Trump won the 2016 election, Mangler said.
Patrick Grady of Cordova, Illinois talked politics as he finished his lunch at Krumpets in Fulton, Illinois. The former principal in Port Byron, Illinois spent 30 years in California before returning to the Midwest three years ago, he said.
Grady voted in primary elections in California, but he hadn’t planned to vote in the March 17 Illinois primary because he thought he’d have to declare a party. Illinois, however, has open primaries, and voters can choose whichever ballot they want, regardless of the party named on the voter rolls.
As the Democratic candidates dwindled to a two-party race between Biden and Sanders, Grady was undecided who to vote for. “I don’t have a preference,” Grady said, “but I have a choice that I don’t like.”
Grady likes talking politics, but it’s not as easy as it once was. Grady said he has a friend who is a Trump fan. When the two talk politics, “he gets in a rage,” Grady said. “I blame it on Trump.”
Grady was one of few Democrats in his high school in Knoxville, Illinois, he said. His father held several elected offices during his lifetime, and Grady thinks his father would have wanted him to vote but didn’t push him into politics. “I just had an interest in it.”
The University of Iowa graduate has two math degrees and two degrees in administration, he said. He spent 30 years as an educator in California and calls it “a state with a heart.”
”I was in an area that was fairly liberal,” Grady said, but to the north, Californians were quite conservative.
”I was pretty strictly a Democrat,” said Grady, though he voted for Richard Nixon. “I only voted for him because he didn’t quit.”
When Barack Obama became president Grady thought the country was finally going in the right direction. But Congress voted against Obama’s initiatives because of his color, Grady said. “They hand-tied him because of what he wanted to do.”
Grady liked Obama as president. “And I know Trump’s threatened by him because he negates him all the time.”
Grady was a fan of Kamala Harris, he said, until his son pointed out that Harris is “tough with poor people.” Still, he thinks America needs a female president. “I thought we needed a woman’s touch,” Grady said. Hillary Clinton was his choice in 2016.
”I liked (Amy) Klobuchar. I think she’d make a good vice president. I really believe this country needs a lady in leadership,” Grady said.
