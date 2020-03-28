Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread and possibly severe this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 65F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening followed by windy conditions and a few showers overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 41F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.