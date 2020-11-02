It is almost certain the winner of the presidential election, and possibly some of our local and statewide races, won’t be known for certain for a few days, in order to allow election officials time granted under law to count sufficient ballots to confirm the winners.
Throughout the counting process, updated voter results will be posted to our website, clintonherald.com, a primary source of updated election results for local, statewide and presidential races.
Local race results will be obtained from the Clinton County Auditor’s Office and local winners will not be declared until they have the votes to justify a call.
The Herald will rely on the Associated Press to provide constant updates on statewide, federal and the presidential races. The Associated Press is a trusted election news service that does not call winners until they are certain and when the AP can definitely say a trailing candidate no longer has a path to victory. The Herald will announce those winners when the AP declares a winner.
Charlene Bielema, Herald Editor
