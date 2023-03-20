CLINTON — No one was injured when fire broke out at a Clinton house Sunday.
Firefighters were called at 4:43 p.m. to a structure fire at 2303 Garfield St. According to a press release, the first firefighters at the scene reported a small fire in an upstairs bedroom ceiling.
The occupant reported she had seen a small fire in the bedroom ceiling light and the Clinton Fire Department was called. The fire was extinguished with a small amount of water. The fire department removed some of the plaster and the ceiling insulation in the area of the fire.
The cause of this fire was electrical in nature. The structure was insured and the renter had renter’s insurance. There was approximately $5,000 in damage. The fire department was at the scene for 1 ½ hours.
