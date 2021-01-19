CLINTON — Clinton Fire Department personnel responded to a structure fire Monday morning deemed to have started from an electrical problem.
The Clinton Fire Department responded at 2:39 a.m. Monday to 1311 14th Ave. South for a garage on fire, attached to a house. The Clinton Fire Department responded with 12 personnel. The release says that upon arrival, the Clinton Fire Department saw a well-involved attic fire throughout most of the house. The occupants all had evacuated by the time the Clinton Fire Department arrived.
The fire was under control in about 45 minutes. Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance for five occupants, two dogs and two cats. An iguana was rescued by fire service personnel.
The Clinton Police Department and Camanche Fire Department also responded to the call.
