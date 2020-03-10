CLINTON — The library’s elevator will be upgraded beginning the week of March 16. Construction will last four to six weeks.
The lower lobby, meeting room, makerspace, and bookstore will be closed during this time. We apologize for the inconvenience this causes our patrons, but the upgrades are necessary and will make the future much better.
If those that cannot use the stairs need to use the computers, the Lyons branch is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Keep in mind that the Lyons location is a smaller building and has fewer public computers and Iowa Workforce has satellite office hours Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
STORYTIME
Morning story times are Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Come join the fun with songs, books and puppet shows.
WILD WEDNESDAYS
Kids in grades K-5 are welcome to come to the second floor to play video games, computer games, Minecraft and tabletop games, put together puzzles and create crafts. The activities change from week to week, are STEAM oriented and are perfect for elementary kids.
MAKELAB
Come join us Thursdays from 4-7:30 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to learn about robotics, making games and 3D modeling. Meet like-minded individuals who share your hobby and love to create! Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you’ll find a cohesive environment in which to have fun at the public library.
COFFEE WITH A COP
Join your neighbors and a Clinton officer for coffee and conversation Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Lyons Branch Library, 105 Main Ave. This is a chance to ask questions, share concerns and get to know one or two officers in your neighborhood.
OPERATION BEDROLL
Join us for Operation Bedroll Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Lyons Branch Library. We will learn how to make sleeping mats from plastic grocery bags. If you are interested in donating clean plastic grocery bags, cutting bags or learning how to crochet mats, join us. This project is in collaboration with Retired Seniors Volunteer Program to make plastic mats for the homeless. Register at 563-242-5355.
BINGO!
On Friday, March 27 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. the Lyons Branch will offer fun, fellowship and the chance to win prizes. Call 563-242-8441 to sign up as seating is limited. This program is suitable for ages 18 and older.
ABSTRACTING INFORMATION FROM OBITUARIES
On Wednesday, March 18 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Lyons Branch Library, Penni Chase will cover how to break up an obituary and run it into a map to locate records we have been unable to find for those ancestors we are researching.
For the past 12 years Penni has offered a variety of courses through Black Hawk College’s Community Education Classes from “Growing Your Family Tree,” for beginners to her newest “Genealogy Coaching” for the more advanced genealogy researcher.
She is currently working on completing her certificate in American Records with GenealogicalStudies.com.
BEGINNING CROCHET
Join us at the Lyons Branch Library for Beginning Crochet Wednesday, March 18 from 1-3 p.m. Sandy Logan will teach us the skills we need for a beginner craft project. Some supplies will be available, but feel free to bring your own. Call 563-242-5355 to register as seating and supplies are limited.
THE VOTE IS THE EMBLEM OF OUR EQUALITY
On August 26th this year, Americans will mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote. On Friday, March 20, from 1-2:30 p.m., the Lyons Branch Library will celebrate National Women’s History Month with a program from Kathy Wilson.
This program provides the historic context for the rise of the women’s suffrage movement, its effect on society and its legacy. Like many of Kathy’s other programs, The Vote is designed to help audiences understand why we think and act the way we do — in this case, why women had to fight for the right to vote, the social repercussions of their efforts and why we still struggle with women’s rights today.
A professional historian and educator, Wilson believes learning about the past can be fun as well as interesting. To prove that point, she draws on more than 20 years of experience to create programs that engage and entertain as well as educate her audiences.
Wilson received her bachelor’s degree in history from Bemidji State University in Minnesota before traveling to England where she completed her master’s degree at the University of York.
Wilson is a former PhD candidate at the University of Iowa and specializes in 18th and 19th-century British-American cultural history.
SCI-FI MOVIE MATINEE
On Saturday, March 21 from 2-3:45 p.m., the Lyons Branch Library will show the movie “Soylent Green.” In the movie, a detective investigates the murder of a food-supply executive in an overpopulated, undernourished city of the future and uncovers a disturbing secret about a dietary staple.
Register at 563-242-5355 as seating is limited. This movie is rated PG; children must be accompanied by an adult.
A CENTURY OF SERVICE
Dave Bahnsen will be sharing “A Pictorial History of Clinton’s C&NW Railroad Passenger Depot” Saturday, March 28 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Lyons Branch Library, 105 Main Avenue.
The railroads west from Chicago changed America forever. Nothing changed the stature of Clinton more than the Chicago and North Western Railroad. The building where the public interacted with the railroad will soon be gone.
Come and see where Presidents, the military and everyday people met Clinton and Clinton met the world. David Bahnsen, is a native of Clinton and a volunteer for the State of Iowa Historical Society library in Iowa City.
