DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. - Elkay has announced the planned expansion of its manufacturing facility in Lanark, Illinois.
The additional capacity was prompted by increased demand for the company’s signature water delivery products that are manufactured in Lanark and nearby Savanna, Illinois. Demand has been growing steadily in past years as the company delivered a steady stream of new water delivery products, such as the Smartwell and LIV water delivery systems. Demand for the company’s Smartwell Water Delivery System and its ezH2O Water Bottle Filling Stations has gone through the roof as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, company officials said in a press release.
“We’ve seen an exponential increase in demand for our hands-free products,” says Kraig Kniss, vice president of operations for Elkay’s plumbing business. “Where previously convenience, taste and sustainability were among the leading drivers of demand for these products, the recent pandemic has led building managers across the nation and around the world to reexamine how they are meeting the need to provide access to drinking water in their public spaces.”
“In addition to providing increasing capacity to meet the growing demand we are currently experiencing as well as what we continue to forecast for coming years, the newly expanded facility will provide greater flexibility for our manufacturing operations,” said Joe Lentini, plant manager for the manufacturing plants in Lanark and Savanna as well as the distribution facility in nearby Freeport, Illinois. “By planning for the capability of building mixed models into two of the three planned assembly lines, we can adjust our operations to better meet the changing demands of the marketplace.”
The expansion includes the addition of two refrigerated assembly lines and one bottle filler tower assembly line, as well as an automated CNC/Laser for sheet metal fabrication.
To maximize the new investment and adjust for the sudden increase in demand, the company is looking to increase headcount by up to 50 new employees. The increased demand, coupled with the new capacity, will also result in additional new hires in the company’s Savanna and Freeport operations.
The Lanark operation is already home to manufacturing for Elkay’s Smartwell Water Delivery Systems and ezH2O Liv commercial and residential filtered water dispensers. The new operations are expected to come online in two phases, with the first phase including the CNC/Laser sheet metal fabrication to be operational by late January. The additional manufacturing lines are expected to be fully staffed and operational by late May 2021.
