CLINTON — Agreements are ready for Elvira residents to sign for Elvira wastewater improvements, Clinton County Director of Environmental Services Shane McClintock reported this week.
McClintock reported at this week's Board of Supervisors meeting that agreements are ready for residents to sign. If the residents choose not to sign the agreement, the county can proceed with a cease-and-desist order, McClintock said.
“There is precedence that that had happened before that basically says that we can plug that system, preventing it from discharging illegally,” McClintock said. “So once that is done obviously they could have some damage to their basement. Anything else that could happen with a backed-up septic system. We definitely don’t want that to happen. We’re definitely going to highly encourage that everybody follow the agreement.”
McClintock believes the terms of the agreements are very user friendly. The residents will be paying the cost over a 10-year period, McClintock said.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp noted the extent of work that went into identifying the solution. The proposed solution is more affordable than other options the county previously identified, Srp said. Srp added he believes this option is the best solution financially for the county and is an acceptable solution for the Department of Natural Resources and other oversight agencies.
“I do think it’s important that we’re transparent on the front end about the consequences because if someone did have that result of damage to their property, that would be an awful outcome for everybody involved. That’s certainly not our intent. So I’d rather be very, very transparent about it on the front side so people know what’s at stake with their decision.”
The Elvira wastewater issue stems from an issue when the Iowa Department of Natural Resources sampled a common septic drain tile, saying there was a problem with the discharge. The septic systems were working but were in violation of health standards. County officials have been working for years attempting to find a cost effective solution to fix the problem. Some households were able to install a new septic system but the households continuing to deal with the issue were not able to install the systems.
Srp noted it has been a long process, with a lot of work having gone into finding the solution.
“I don’t feel like we’ve ever dropped the ball,” Srp said. “I don’t think we’ve ever stopped pursuing these outcomes. We just weren’t satisfied with the option... you know the expense of the option and some of those things. We didn’t feel good about.”
