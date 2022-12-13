CLINTON — Sixty-five years ago, Michael Clardie's family became fans of a rising young star – Elvis Presley.
The year was 1957, one year after a car accident that led to his sister becoming a quadriplegic.
“When Ramona got out of the hospital,” Clardie says, “my brother, David, and my uncle, Russel, took her in to the Chicago Stadium to see Elvis in 1957. She was in a wheelchair, so they moved her up to the front of the room, and Elvis saw her.”
Clardie says Elvis came down off the stage and autographed a copy of his Christmas album that he then gave to her, but others in the audience tried to take it from her.
“He motioned to the Chicago police to get around her,” Clardie says, “and then he dedicated the next song to her.”
Clardie was only an infant at the time of that concert, but still grew to like Elvis because of it and how he made his sister feel special. As a result, Clardie and his five brothers and three sisters all became fans of Elvis.
For Clardie, it became more than being a listener, but a performer who pays homage to Elvis in song. An award-winning Elvis Presley tribute artist, Clardie performed as Elvis to a full house Saturday at the Clinton Moose Lodge on Lincoln Way.
The show, titled “Christmas with the King,” included special guest Jim Clark. Both Clardie and Clark are former vocalists of 2001 Iowa Rock-n-Roll Music Association Hall of Fame inductee Coupe DeVille. Though the band retired in 2019, Clardie and Clark continue to perform.
“The big thing is,” Clardie says, “I’m a tribute artist, I’m not an impersonator. I mean, I don’t wear a wig or anything like that, I do have nice suits, but I concentrate on the vocals.”
During songs like “It’s Now or Never,” Clardie sang to female members of the audience as he held their hands. He also performed songs like “Blue Christmas” and others from Elvis’ Christmas albums as well as some of Elvis’ biggest hits like “Blue Suede Shoes.” Clark joined Clardie for Coupe DeVille songs and a gospel song called “Peace In The Valley.” Clardie even sang an a capella rendition of “Unchained Melody.”
Of Elvis’ 763 songs in total, he says, his favorite is “Suspicious Minds.”
Clardie got an early start in performing 50 years ago, when he went on to win first place in a variety show at Sterling High School in 1972, before he joined Coupe DeVille. He’d perform with that Clinton band as a vocalist, doing 30 to 40 shows a year, from 1986 until the group disbanded in 2019.
Simultaneously, Clardie competed for national titles as an Elvis tribute artist.
More than 800 Elvis impersonators from all over the world competed in a 1999 contest in Las Vegas. Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers were included as judges of its final rounds, he said. First place was awarded to Clardie, along with $10,000 and the offer of a three-year contract performing in the “Legends in Concert” show, he said.
“My wife just didn’t think it would be the best place to raise the boys,” he says, “so I turned down the contract.”
In 2017, Clardie was one of 38 professional Elvis tribute artists in a contest held at Dollywood. He placed second, but won best vocal performance overall, he said.
Clardie has 11 shows booked in 2023 so far, the first of which will be at the Moline Township Activity Center in March. Show details and other performance dates will be available in February with the launch of his website at www.ANightWithTheKing.com.
