Clinton County Emergency Management Agency officials said Wednesday that the office has been in contact with all three power companies that service Clinton County. Estimates are that the majority of Clinton County residents will have power restored by early next week.
"All three companies are working diligently and making slow and steady progress towards restoring power depending on the extent of damage they find as they work," emergency management said on its Facebook page. "Critical infrastructure is being prioritized for restoration. The intent is to do the greatest good for the greatest number."
