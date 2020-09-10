DEWITT — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue last week designated 18 Iowa counties as primary natural disaster areas. The designation enables producers who suffered losses because of the Aug. 10 derecho to be eligible for emergency loans.
These natural disaster designations allows the Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. The loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or the refinancing of certain debts.
Clinton County is included in the designation. Counties that border the designated areas are also eligible for the loans; Jackson County producers fall under this category.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is May 3, 2021.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.