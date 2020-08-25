CLINTON — Citing an increased workload, Clinton County Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness on Monday made a request to fill an operations officer position that won’t come open for another two years.
Kness told the Clinton County Board of Supervisors he was notified that current Operations Officer Dan Howard intends to retire in December 2022. Kness said that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, he could not be down to a two-person office for an extended period of time and then face a long training time for the person who will take over when Howard retires.
“It takes at least two years for us to have a person up and running in our office,” Kness said. “Certainly they can do things right away but it takes a long time to have them fully trained. I figure we have them up to 90% after two years and it takes about five years for them to be 100% trained in our office.”
Kness looked at various options, he said. Hiring a temporary person is not a good solution if it is not going to be for multiple months,” Kness said. He noted the time to train someone, saying time would be lost if the hire did not stick around very long. Kness proposed hiring to fill Howard’s position two years and two months in advance in order to relieve the current pressure on the office, while also allowing the office to have someone ready to take over for Howard in December 2022.
“I understand that this is a large fiscal ask,” Kness said. “That’s why after discussing this with Supervisor (Dan) Srp we thought we should talk to the full Supervisors board about securing funding for that ask.”
Srp said he and Kness discussed the potential for reimbursement for expediting the hire, noting the recent disasters causing the county to consider authorizing the hire sooner than it would otherwise without those factors. Kness said he had not gotten a response regarding whether the county could be eligible for reimbursement for the hire, adding he needs to reach out to state and federal officials again regarding the issue.
Kness added since March, the agency has not done anything other than disaster and emergency response. All of the agency’s other programs have been on hold for over five months, Kness said.
“We’re not doing the regular work and, in fact, we can’t even do all of the basic compliance, basic office things,” Kness said. “We’re slipping on those. I don’t know how to get all of those again. And what I’m asking here isn’t going to fix it for a while. I don’t have really time to do the hiring. I just don’t have time not to and it’s going to at least take a few months to get somebody on board. So this is more of a long-term fix for us so that it just doesn’t get worse.“
Kness said while he does not have detailed estimates on the cost of his request, he estimated the first partial fiscal year would cost about $56,000 in salary and benefits. He said the second fiscal year, which would be a full fiscal year, would cost up to $75,000. The third fiscal year would be a partial fiscal year and would cost about $38,000, according to his estimates.
“Those are the numbers that I am estimating right now but they are not certainly accurate,” Kness said. “I would have to spend more time with (Human Resources Director) Dawn (Aldridge) from HR on salary offered and/or how early that is and benefit/cost to get you a more accurate figure. But I think it’s in the ballpark.“
Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. said he is “really going to struggle” with the request. He noted no carryover and really no cross training when the county hired a budget director. He also noted an important position in the treasurer’s office had about six weeks of cross training.
“We just continue to keep growing as an organization,” Irwin said. “We’re larger and larger every year. It seems to be you’re asking for more dollars or money to do more with it. At what point does Clinton County, how much can we afford? We’re not Scott County. We’re not Linn County. We’re not Polk County. We’re not Johnson County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.