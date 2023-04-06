MORRISON, Ill. — The Emmanuel Church-Morrison’s “Voices of Praise” invites area residents to celebrate with them as they present EVOP’s 14th annual spring cantata, “Tribute!” which will be presented in three services, Friday and Sunday evenings, April 21 and 23 at 7 p.m.; and a Saturday, April 22 matinee at 3 p.m.
Voices of Praise’s platform will be filled with 75 singers, who will present music written by Geron Davis.
Soloists joining the choir will be Tonia Ernst, Brittany VanDrew, Missie Sterenberg, Rich and Lynelle Criss, Kathy Green, Pam Muur, Ed Pruis, Ritch Lindstrom, Hilary McDearmon, Sandy Hook and Jeff McDearmon.
“When I heard this brand new cantata in January while at a music conference in Houston, Texas, I knew this was what we needed to sing at this time and in this place," Voices of Praise director Rich Criss said.
No tickets are needed for this 70-minute concert and a free-will offering will be received. All ages are welcome and the church is handicapped accessible. A fellowship hour will follow all performances.
A free shuttle bus will be provided for one hour prior to and following all three services. This shuttle bus will pick up from Ebenezer Reformed Church’s parking lot, two blocks south of Emmanuel’s campus. The shuttle will drop riders off at the curb in front of Emmanuel.
For more information, contact the church office at (815) 772-3890.
