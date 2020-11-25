MORRISON, Ill. — Emmanuel Reformed Church, 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, has announced the arrival of its new pastor and his wife, Pastor Luke and Christine Schouten.
They will officially begin ministry at the church Dec. 6.
Pastor Luke and Christine have been married for 38 years and are the parents of three grown children. Their oldest daughter is currently serving as worship leader for a church in South Dakota. Their middle daughter holds a teaching degree, but currently is a stay-at-home mother to their three grandchildren. Their youngest, a son, holds a degree in youth ministry, but has decided to return to college and is in nursing school.
Following high school graduation, Luke attended Northwestern College in Orange City for two years but could not decide what his calling was. He left college, married Christine, and farmed full time. He also owned a business for five years. He and Chris later served as missionaries in Mescalero, New Mexico, working as youth pastor and maintaining the facilities and grounds and overseeing mission groups who would come to help out.
It was there that Luke found his heart reenergized for ministry. He then returned to Northwestern College, where he graduated two years later with a degree in Christian education. For the next 22 years, Luke served two churches in youth ministry positions and began seminary to become ordained as a Minister of Word and Sacrament in the Reformed Church in America. He was ordained in 2007.
He and Chris pastored a church plant in Naples, Florida and most recently served for seven years at the First Reformed Church in Sibley. Christine served as a teacher's aid in Sibley while Luke pastored there.
