DUBUQUE — A decade after founding Eagle Point Solar LLC, the longtime owner has turned over the reins to a new local ownership group.
Barry Shear founded Eagle Point Solar in 2010 and built the foundation and strategic growth initiatives for the Dubuque business, the company announced this week. The business now employs 75 staff members operating from three office locations in the tri-state area.
Eagle Point Solar broadened its footprint to serve a wider array of industries and expanded its territory coverage in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, the company said.
Shear recently sold Eagle Point Solar to a group of four experienced employees and two local investors. The business is now owned by Eagle Point Solar team members Jim Pullen, Randy Ambrosy, Larry Steffen and Tod Hollenback.
The four new owners have a combined 20 years of experience with the company, Eagle Point Solar said. Dennis Buchheit and Toben Murdock, who currently own and operate The New Eagle Group headquartered in Dubuque, bring financial support to the company.
