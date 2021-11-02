CLINTON — The Board of Supervisors approved a motion to authorize Chairman Tom Determann to sign a change order for the communications upgrade project.
Determann and Board Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. voted in favor of a motion to authorize Determann to sign a change order with Motorola for over $70,000. Supervisor Dan Srp was absent from Monday’s meeting. The original amount for the project was about $4.73 million, Clinton County Communications Manager Eric Dau said.
The change order is for 85 APX Next radios for county law enforcement and 52 APX Next radios for county fire departments, Dau said at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. The APX Next radios have multiple benefits over the radios that were originally ordered, Dau said. They are the radios with the cellular option, he said.
There will be no tax impact for the cost of the change order, Dau stressed.
“As everyone who has a telephone whether it’s a land line or a cell phone is aware, there’s a $1 per month surcharge on every single telephone line that you have,” Dau said. “That money is made available through state code for anything that’s related to the receipt or disposition of a 911 call. So that’s where the money will be coming from...I think this is a perfect use of the 911 funds.”
Determann believes the county is correct to purchase some of the APX Next radios, he said.
“There’s a lot of features in it and I think we would have been remiss if we wouldn’t have looked at it,” Determann said.
Irwin was more than willing to move forward with the change order request and hopefully put the matter to rest after this, he said. It has been a long process and has taken longer than he thought it would, he said.
County communications personnel are still working through the process to get the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges tower operational, Dau confirmed. They are still on target for a December time frame, he said. The equipment has been put inside the shelter, he said. Charlotte Electric plans to hang the microwave dishes off the tower in the middle of the month, Dau said. They will come back the week of Thanksgiving to connect the antennas with the microwave dishes, he added. There is also some electrical work that needs to be completed, Dau said.
Determann noted the immediate need for communications upgrades stems from the August 2020 derecho. The storm damaged the KROS radio station tower, which the county was leasing for emergency services communications at the time.
Even without the storm, the needed upgrades would have taken about two years anyway, Determann estimated. It is a big project and Determann is glad to have it coming to an end, he said.
The county initially discussed installing a permanent tower at the former Clinton landfill site. However, the site was determined to be less ideal than the county thought to install a tower, Dau said in April. The county then shifted its focus to leasing the tower owned by Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.