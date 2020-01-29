CLINTON — RAGBRAI, the American Duchess and the Great River Rumble are all scheduled to hit Clinton during the end of July, Mary Seely, director of the Clinton Convention and Visitor's Bureau, told the Clinton City Council on Tuesday.
Clinton learned Saturday that it would host the end of the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa for the sixth time, Seely told the council. Clinton will greet riders twice: once when they leave their vehicles before traveling with their teams to the starting point in Le Mars in western Iowa, and again when they arrive in Clinton a week later at the end of the 420-mile trip.
"We will be a parking lot," said Seely, and the CVB will need the help of the City Council to meet logistical needs and to pass required ordinances. "We have a lot of committees that we need the city to be part of," Seely said.
The city will conduct RAGBRAI's end ceremony Saturday, July 25.
Clinton will also welcome the American Queen, the American Duchess and the American Countess twice each during the summer. The Duchess makes its first stop during RAGBRAI week, July 23, Seely said. The Queen arrives the following week, July 30.
Also July 30, the Great River Rumble will arrive with about 300 boats, canoes and kayaks. In its 25th year of paddling the rivers of the Midwest, the group will leave Mud Lake Park north of Dubuque on July 25, and make its way down the Mississippi to LeClaire with an overnight stop in Clinton.
"We've already reserved the bandshell," said Seely on Wednesday. The riverfront will be closed off overnight as the boaters camp on the lawn in front of Riverview Bandshell.
While the events are economically good for the city, preparation and execution will require time and work.
"Be patient with us," Seely told the council.
