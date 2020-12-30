CLINTON — By the time Tuesday's winter storm finished with Clinton, the snow measured more than half a foot deep.
"We ended up with 6.5 inches of snow and sleet," official weather observer James Blaess said Wednesday. "Coming in to that storm we had 1.3."
Normal for December is 8.7 inches, Blaess said.
Clinton recorded 8/10 of an inch of snow Sunday, bringing the total for the month to just over an inch with less than a week to go. "So it looked like we were going to have a snowless December pretty much," Blaess said.
As of Wednesday morning, December's total was 7.8 inches. "So, almost normal."
Snow season for 2020 has been quite different than 2019, said Blaess. "Last year, we started out in October." Clinton received 5.2 inches of snow at the end of that month and had snow on the ground for Halloween.
November of 2019 brought 3.4 inches, bringing the total for the season to 8.6. But December of 2019 was not normal, giving Clinton only 2.3 inches of snow.
Until this week, winter 2020 looked dryer for Clinton. Only 2/10 of an inch of snow was reported in October and only 1.5 inches in November, Blaess said.
Tuesday's half foot of snow made up for the earlier shortage.
"We had a lot of freezing rain and stuff," Blaess said. "It got on top of the snow. Thank goodness it wasn’t as bad as it could be."
Another round of snow is expected Friday to ring in the new year. Rain and snow will arrive Friday evening with snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches, the National Weather Service said Wednesday. Freezing rain is possible after 11 p.m. Friday.
Blaess doesn't want to see a repeat of January 2020 in January 2021. Clinton recorded 21.2 inches of snow last January, the most snow in January since 1979 when a record 32.8 inches fell.
"We don’t need to have big snow month, but you never know," Blaess said.
Area residents dug out of deep snow and chiseled thick ice from their vehicles Wednesday as temperatures climbed near 30. Troy Mayhew cleared the walk of Hartz Lock Company in Clinton. "After the plows go by, we dig," Mayhew said Wednesday morning.
Mayhew didn't have trouble getting to work from his Low Moor acreage Wednesday, but driving home Tuesday night was treacherous. Roads hadn't been cleared and he had to drive slowly. The trip took 35 minutes when it usually takes 15, Mayhew said.
Mayhew estimated that he had about five inches of snow at his place, but with wide-open spaces, snow drifted. Bare grass was visible in some areas, and in others, drifts were three feet deep.
Snow had drifted over 250th Street, and Mayhew had to break through drifts in his truck. "And I have fun doing that," he said.
Mail carrier Sara Schawl delivered mail to Lou Ray of Deja Vu Furniture and Accessories on Fifth Avenue South Wednesday morning, walking around the mountains of snow that split the street in half.
Schawl has delivered mail in Clinton for 5 1/2 years, she said, and winter weather is part of the job. On Wednesday, she wore ice cleats downtown where snow had been cleared and ice coated surfaces.
In residential areas, Schawl will put her boots back on because she'll be wading through snow. She won't deliver to residences that have snow on steps, she said. She can't risk falling.
Schawl said she wasn't delivering mail during the driving snow Tuesday. She'd just returned from her route when the snow began, and she's glad of that. The mail trucks are rear-wheel drive and light, Schawl said.
Though delivering mail in bad weather presents challenges, Schawl is happy to do it, she said. "It's worth it. I love my customers."
